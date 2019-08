HOWARD CITY, Mich. – Deputies have identified the teen killed in a crash in Montcalm County over the weekend.

Deputies say Reece Nice, 18, was driving west on W. Lake Montcalm Road Saturday evening when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Nice’s passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Howard City was able to escape the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.