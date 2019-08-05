× Vegan-friendly restaurant replaces Marie Catrib’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kingfisher Restaurant and Deli is bringing seasonal vegetables to the table, transforming the former Marie Catrib’s into a Mediterranean-influenced brunch destination.

Co-owners Joel Wabeke, executive chef and Sarah Wepman are also co-owners of That Early Bird Cafe and Littlebird.

The couple is now focusing on a vegetable friendly menu for breakfast, brunch and lunch in the East Hills community. Many of the items are vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free. Kingfisher’s goal is to make seasonal vegetables the focus of the plate while offering meat and seafoods too.

Wepman says future plans include moving the pastry-making operations for That Early Bird Cafe and Littlebird to the kitchen at Kingfisher. In a month or two, the restaurant will open a deli with hopes of having a liquor license and dinner hours as well.

Restaurant hours are 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Contact the restaurant if you’re interested in employment.