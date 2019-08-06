Employees return to work after Mississippi Walmart shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a northern Mississippi Walmart are back at work less than a week after two store managers were killed by a gunman described as a disgruntled worker.

WREG-TV reports employees returned to the Southaven store Monday. Authorities say 39-year-old Martez Tarrell Abram fatally shot two coworkers and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested on July 30.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said Abram was a disgruntled worker. He had recently been suspended after showing a knife to a coworker.

A statement by Walmart says employees are being assigned shifts to complete work needed to reopen the store.

The statement didn't give a timeframe for the reopening. It said cleanup crews were at the store this week in response to the fire that investigators believe Abram set.

