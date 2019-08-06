Free events coming to Grand Rapids parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether it's a family picnic, storytime, or an outdoor movie, there's plenty of family-friendly events happening around Grand Rapids' beautiful parks and green spaces.

Storytime in the Park at Joe Taylor Park

Wednesdays, August 7 and 14

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Back to School Community Family Picnic at MLK Park

August 17

12-4 p.m.

Back to School Relaxer Movie in the Park at Joe Taylor Park

September 7

6-9 p.m.

Movie starts at 9 p.m.

Storytime in the Park at Lincoln Park & Storytime in the Park at Garfield Park

Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m.

Now through August 27