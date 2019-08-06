Free events coming to Grand Rapids parks

Whether it's a family picnic, storytime, or an outdoor movie, there's plenty of family-friendly events happening around Grand Rapids' beautiful parks and green spaces.
Storytime in the Park at Joe Taylor Park
Wednesdays, August 7 and 14
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Back to School Community Family Picnic at MLK Park
August 17
12-4 p.m.
Back to School Relaxer Movie in the Park at Joe Taylor Park
September 7
6-9 p.m.
Movie starts at 9 p.m.
Storytime in the Park at Lincoln Park & Storytime in the Park at Garfield Park
Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m.
Now through August 27