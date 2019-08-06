Free events coming to Grand Rapids parks

Posted 11:12 AM, August 6, 2019, by

Whether it's a family picnic, storytime, or an outdoor movie, there's plenty of family-friendly events happening around Grand Rapids' beautiful parks and green spaces.

Storytime in the Park at Joe Taylor Park
Wednesdays, August 7 and 14
6:30-7:30 p.m.

Back to School Community Family Picnic at MLK Park
August 17
12-4 p.m.

Back to School Relaxer Movie in the Park at Joe Taylor Park
September 7
6-9 p.m.
Movie starts at 9 p.m.

Storytime in the Park at Lincoln Park & Storytime in the Park at Garfield Park
Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m.
Now through August 27

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.