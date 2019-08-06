GR seeking public comment on proposed marijuana facilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A public hearing will be held next week for city commissioners to get public comment on proposed marijuana facilities near Grand Rapids parks.

City leaders are considering whether to provide the businesses with a waiver that would allow them to operate within 1,000 feet of a city park. Grand Rapids’ marijuana ordinance requires a 1,000-foot separation between parks and marijuana businesses, but also allows the planning commission to provide waivers.

The city commission can provide objections to those waivers, which will be taken into account when the planning commission is making a decision.

Proposed locations being considered for a waiver are:

  • Near Ken-O-Sha Park
    • 910 28th St. SE
    • 940 28th St. SE
    • 1000 Ken-O-Sha Park Dr.
  • Near Fuller Park
    • 1109 Michigan St. NE
  • Near Highland Park
    • 549 Michigan St. NE
    • 551 Michigan St. NE
    • Near Belknap Park
    • 49 Coldbrook St. NE

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Grand Rapids City Hall at 300 Monroe Ave. NW on the ninth floor.

