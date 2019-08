GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two challengers beat Grand Haven Mayor Geri McCaleb in Tuesday’s primary election.

McCaleb received 29.1% of the vote, coming third behind Josh Brugger at 40.3% and Robert Monetza at 30.6%.

She was elected mayor in 2011 after serving on city council from 2001-2009.

Both Brugger and Monetza both are current members of Grand Haven’s city council.