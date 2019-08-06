× Historic Lilley Mansion moved from original location

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The 143-year-old Lilley Mansion was moved from its original location in Spring Lake on Tuesday.

The house inched down M-104 at just over 1 mph to its new location on Division and Exchange streets to get closer to the Grand River near other up-and-coming businesses.

It started as a family home in 1876 and was passed along to other families over the years. The current owners are hoping to have the bed-and-breakfast operating in the spring of 2020.