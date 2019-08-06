Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The prevalence of high blood pressure in African Americans is the highest in the world. Also known as hypertension, high blood pressure increases your risk of heart disease and stroke, and it can cause permanent damage to the heart before you even notice any symptoms, that's why it is often referred to as the "silent killer." Not only is HBP more severe in blacks than whites, but it also develops earlier in life.

There is an event coming up on Saturday, Aug. 10 called “I Care For Me! Women’s Health Day” from 9a.m. to 2p.m. at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, 1530 Madison SE, Grand Rapids. A medical panel will be on hand, addressing a number of issues.

American Heart Association in West Michigan’s Executive Director, Jeanne LaSargeBono along with three-time stroke survivor, Connie Jones, stopped by to talk about the importance of the event. The women can’t stress enough how important it is to know your risk factors and warning signs.

There is no need to register for Saturday’s event and it is absolutely free.