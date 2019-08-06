× K-Wings accepting entries for jersey contest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo K-Wings are accepting entries for fan-made jerseys to be worn for one game in the upcoming season.

Anyone can submit a design related to the K-Wings’ affiliation with the Vancouver Canucks or Utica Comets, and the winner will be worn on Dec. 28 against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Designs should be for both a jersey and socks, and the jersey must be dark in color. The entries can’t use the current or previous K-Wings logos.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 13 and should be sent to jersey@kwings.com. Designs can be created on any digital or analog platform and submitted in any digital format.

File names need to be labeled with the entrant’s name and phone number (i.e. JaneSmith_1234567890). A jersey template is also available to download.

Submitted designs will be narrowed down to a list of the top 10, which will then be voted on through the K-Wings’ social media pages. A winner will be announced Aug. 23.