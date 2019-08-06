LaughFest announces 2020 dates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Feeling the need to laugh a little? LaughFest has announced dates for their 2020 festival.

The 10th year of Gilda’s LaughFest will be March 5 through March 15 at various locations throughout Grand Rapids. The festival, which brings nationally known comedic acts to Grand Rapids, benefits Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

LaughFest is presenting an early production this month, called Warm Cheese. The performance is an “inspirational work filled with humor and poignancy” about the producer and writer’s grief journey following the death of her mother. The play will be performed at Spectrum Theater August 15, 16 and 17.

“We are excited to kick off our 10th anniversary a little early,” said Joanne Roehm, LaughFest Festival Director in a press release. “It’s an honor for us to be the beneficiary of Teresa Thome’s special performance here in our community. Her personal journey speaks to the mission of grief, cancer and emotional health support Gilda’s Club offers free to our community.”