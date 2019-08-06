Man injured after hitting tree in middle of Ottawa County road

Posted 4:10 AM, August 6, 2019, by

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  An 18-year-old was injured after running into a fallen tree following storms Monday night.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday near the intersection of Mercury Drive and 160th Avenue, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies believe the tree fell during the thunderstorm, blocking the entire road. The driver hit the trunk of the tree and was pinned in his car for more than an hour while firefighters worked to remove him.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Deputies say alcohol and phone use was not a factor in the crash.

Mercury Drive was closed in both directions for two hours while the scene was investigated and the roadway was cleared.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.