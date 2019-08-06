Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Toni Morrison attends Art & Social Activism, a discussion on Broadway with Ta-Nehisi Coates, Toni Morrison and Sonia Sanchez on June 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Stella Adler Studio of Acting)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88.

She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her “visionary force.”

Her novel “Beloved,” in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.

