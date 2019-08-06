Police warn of social media hoaxes of active shooter events

Posted 12:27 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, August 6, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say a social media hoax is going around, spreading more tensions and anxiety after recent mass shootings.

You should not share these messages without knowing for sure if they are legitimate or not.

Several messages circulated in the Lansing area over night of active shooter situations underway. While there was one fatal shooting in Lansing last night, there was not an active shooter event like seen in El Paso, Texas or Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

Update: Kalamazoo DPS also tweeted about the hoax.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • lml25

    That’s like yelling fire in a crowded theater–a felony. Strange groups of people we have now–almost(and probably ARE)sociopathic.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.