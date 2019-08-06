Police warn of social media hoaxes of active shooter events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say a social media hoax is going around, spreading more tensions and anxiety after recent mass shootings.

There are no reports of active shooters or mass criminal activity. THIS IS A HOAX! Some are referring to this as "The Purge" referencing the recent movie opening "The First Purge". Let's save it for the movies and put a stop to these false messages. #GRcommunityForce pic.twitter.com/L3bUPbiMGE — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) August 6, 2019

You should not share these messages without knowing for sure if they are legitimate or not.

Several messages circulated in the Lansing area over night of active shooter situations underway. While there was one fatal shooting in Lansing last night, there was not an active shooter event like seen in El Paso, Texas or Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

Update: Kalamazoo DPS also tweeted about the hoax.