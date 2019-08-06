Police warn of social media hoaxes of active shooter events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say a social media hoax is going around, spreading more tensions and anxiety after recent mass shootings.
You should not share these messages without knowing for sure if they are legitimate or not.
Several messages circulated in the Lansing area over night of active shooter situations underway. While there was one fatal shooting in Lansing last night, there was not an active shooter event like seen in El Paso, Texas or Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.
Update: Kalamazoo DPS also tweeted about the hoax.
1 Comment
lml25
That’s like yelling fire in a crowded theater–a felony. Strange groups of people we have now–almost(and probably ARE)sociopathic.