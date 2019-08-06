Skin Envy’s acupuncture treatments rejuvenate both body and mind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our face is the billboard to the world and when it comes to Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center, they actually offer acupuncture as a means to rejuvenate your skin and help you lose weight.

We sat down with Dr. Robert Davison who does the Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncture to explain how it all works.

First, what is acupuncture? It’s an ancient oriental medicine where needles are placed at strategic sites on energy channels called meridians. This causes a cascade of healing that includes increased blood flow and increased collagen and elastic production. So, multiple areas have been shown to improve from acupuncture for thousands of years.

He explained that Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncture is a non-surgical and non-invasive procedure that involves placement of very, very, tiny sterile needles at strategic areas in the face to rejuvenate the complexion by increasing collagen and elastin production. It also increases muscle tone and increases the blood flowing oxygenation so all of these things combine to produce a face lift without the side effects that you might incur from surgical procedure or injections.

Beyond your face, acupuncture can also help with weight loss, stress, pain, anxiety, stress, along with depression. The list of ways it helps also includes insomnia, allergies, female issues, fertility, GI issues and more, Dr. Davison added.

A Facial Rejuvenation session lasts about one hour and the needles stay in for at least 30 minutes. After the needles are removed, Dr. Davison does something called Jade Rolling to increase the circulation and it's really soothing. The Jade Rollers are cooled and refreshing. Finally, the last step is Gua sha, a stone that is a soft and gentle process.

How many treatments before results? Many patients walk out after the first sessions with a brighter and more toned complexion. To see an actual decrease in wrinkles and crow’s feet, that usually takes about five sessions. For further, lasting results, 10 sessions are recommended. After that, about once a month to maintain that healthy glow.

