Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come celebrate everything blueberries August 8-11 in South Haven. The 56th Annual National Blueberry Festival features endless foods made with the delectable fruit all the way to pie eating contests for adults and kids, mainstage entertainment, shopping, and quirky contests that will definitely entertain your family. There is actually one area called Kid Zone!

For the entire list of events head to www.blueberryfestival.com