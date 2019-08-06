Teen racing sprint cars before having a driver’s license

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT CITY, Mich. -- Andrew Scheid recently got his learner's permit to drive a car.

"I really got to watch my speed," Scheid said. "My mom is always yelling at me, 'slow down!'"

You'll have to excuse the 15-year-old for driving a little fast on the road, he's used to going over 100 mph in a sprint car on the race track.

"I feel like I've always kind of wanted to race," Andrew said. "I've always been really competitive whether it's in school, just playing football on the playground or racing on a race track, I'm always competitive."

He started out racing pedal bikes and advanced to go karts, but he has not forgotten the first time he got in a sprint car.

"I was very nervous," Andrew said. "I thought I had to pee but of course it's just adrenaline and nerves and I was all psyched out."

Andrew became the youngest sprint car driver in Michigan, he ran starting running lightning sprints when he was 11 at Great Lakes Super Sprints, which he runs now, two years ago. He has become used to competing with older drivers.

"I feel like I definitely had to earn their respect" Andrew said. "I don't feel like they treat me any different especially on the track I'm just another driver and that's what I like I don't want to be treated like a kid, I'm another person racing and I want to be treated like everyone else."

"It's amazing to watch him be able to compete against guys that have been doing it twice as long as he's been alive," Jason Scheid, Andrew's dad, said. "He can out-maneuver them and just out juke them on the track and that is pretty cool to see."

He was Rookie of the Year two years ago in the Great Lakes Super Sprints, has won heat races and even last chance races, but he is still looking for that first feature win.

"My dad does a great job on setting up the car" Andrew added. "The car is almost always top-notch, but it takes confidence and you really have to be calm and you have to just be consistent and run 25 perfect laps otherwise the moment you mess up, the moment you make one mistake there is a guy passing you."

Andrew turns 16 in February and hopes to drive a 410 sprint car next summer and get a chance to race at tracks like Eldora or Knoxville Speedway, maybe even get a shot in the World of Outlaws or All-Star Circuit of Champions.

"Really I'd just like to be racing for a living" Andrew said. "I don'r care what it is I'd just love to be racing whether it's Indy Cars, NASCAR, sprint cars, off road trucks, anything."

Andrew will be running in Hartford on Friday this week and Thunderbird in Muskegon on Saturday.