× “Two Cans” Tuesday launches at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —John Ball Zoo is celebrating the recent arrival of a pair of toucans at the zoo, by offering a deal on admission.

“Two Cans” Tuesday starts August 6 at the zoo, offering guests one half-off admission for every two canned goods they bring to the zoo to donate.

Items will be given to Feeding America West Michigan to help families in need.

In Kent County alone, more than 71,000 adults are food insecure in addition to more than 20,000 kids.

The deal is good for every Tuesday in August.