Uruguay issues travel warning against Albuquerque, Detroit

The General Motors world headquarters building dominates the Detroit skyline February 17, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Uruguay issued a warning to its citizens early this week about traveling to the U.S. after two mass shootings killed more than 30 people.

The Latin American country also cited three cities citizens should avoid: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Detroit and Baltimore, Maryland.

Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the three cities are among the 20 most dangerous in the world and cited CEOWORLD magazine at its source.

Albuquerque has garnered national attention in recent years over its high auto theft rates and violent shootings.

Uruguay advised its citizens to avoid U.S. theme parks, shopping centers, art festivals, religious activities, and sporting events.

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting its citizens “postpone travel” to the U.S. in light of “violence and indiscriminate hate crimes.”

1 Comment

