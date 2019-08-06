White Cloud police seek tips to find suspect

A photo of Levon Duke.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Police are seeking tips to locate a man with warrants out for his arrest in Newaygo County.

White Cloud officers were called to a home on July 28 for a report of domestic violence. Police say the suspect, Levon Duke, fled the scene before officers arrived. A warrant was later issued for his arrest after an investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call White Cloud police at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

