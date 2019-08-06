Woman burns herself despite warning labels

Posted 4:41 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, August 6, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman is warning others after she says a trip to the store for drain cleaner ended in chemical burns.

Makita Ogilvie went to buy drain cleaner from a local Menards for her bathroom sink and purchased Santeen in hopes of clearing her bathroom sink. She says the product was near the other drain cleaners like Drano and assumed it would work the same way.

However, Santeen is mostly made of sulfuric acid and is much more potent. The instructions say to use gloves and glasses while using the product and to put a bucket over the top to prevent spray.

Ogilvie didn’t realize that until it was too late.

“The sink just started — it was smoking so I kind of looked over like ‘what’s going on?’ because that’s different, you don’t see that, and it literally just volcano-erupted on me,” she said.

She said the chemicals made her skin feel like it was peeling off her body.

Ogilvie admits she didn’t follow the instructions, but wants the products to be more clearly labeled or put in a separate area.

