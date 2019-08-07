16-year old Carson Hocevar back home to race in Kalamazoo Klash

Posted 11:07 PM, August 7, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Carson Hocevar is not living your typical 16-year old lifestyle. Hocevar is typical somewhere around the United States to race. However, on Wednesday night, the Portage native was just minutes away from his home to race in the 27th Kalamazoo Klash. Hocevar finished as runner-up last season but got caught up in a wreck 54 laps in resulting in a 16th place finish. Despite that and his age, he's still one of the most talented drivers on the track.

"It's cool but I've been around this sport so long so I've gotten used to the age deal," Hocevar said on being 16, "it doesn't really phase me anymore, I've just gotten used to it, I'm another guy out there trying to win a race."

