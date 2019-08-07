2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Ottawa Co.

Posted 3:25 PM, August 7, 2019, by

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Zeeland Township.

It happened around 1:34 p.m. on Chicago Drive near 64th Avenue.

Authorities said a 74-year-old man fell asleep while driving west on Chicago Drive, causing the vehicle to go into the median and roll over.

The driver’s wife was pinned in the vehicle for a short time. Both were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.