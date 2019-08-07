× 2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Ottawa Co.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Zeeland Township.

It happened around 1:34 p.m. on Chicago Drive near 64th Avenue.

Authorities said a 74-year-old man fell asleep while driving west on Chicago Drive, causing the vehicle to go into the median and roll over.

The driver’s wife was pinned in the vehicle for a short time. Both were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.