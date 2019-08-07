A Glimpse of Africa Festival gives Grand Rapids a taste of enriching culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a first of its kind at Rosa Parks Circle this Saturday, Aug. 10 in Grand Rapids.

“A Glimpse of Africa” festival is a one-day extravaganza, running from 10:30a.m to 10p.m. showcasing the rich, diverse and beautiful culture through fashion, dance, artisans and food. The event’s founder, Fridah Kanini, has been planning this for a couple of years and it will not disappoint.

Models will walk the stage in traditional fashions, specific to dozens of African nations. Your family can enjoy free hair braiding and head wrap tutorials. There will be a flag ceremony, as well.

It is absolutely free to attend but does bring money with you to shop the many vendors and indulge in the many traditional dishes.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Refugee Education Center.

To learn more, find the event on Facebook.