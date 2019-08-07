Driver hospitalized after crash with semi in Kzoo Co.

Posted 10:42 AM, August 7, 2019

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into a semi in Kalamazoo County.

It happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of W U Avenue and US-131 in Schoolcraft Township.

Authorities said a car going west ran a red light and hit the side of a semi that was going through the intersection. The car’s driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

