Finding Joslyn her Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- A friendly and creative teen is looking for a family to do everything with; from hiking, to movie nights.

FOX 17 continues our Forever Home series, connecting children in Michigan’s foster care system, with loving families.

15-year-old Joslyn loves to do her own nails, but she’s never had them professionally done before, so Design One Salon Spa was more than happy to give her the VIP treatment.

Joslyn finds joy in everything from reading quietly, to grand adventures while hiking with her friends.

She said, “I can climb up hills and down hills with no help now.”

She said her summer has been filled with non-stop excitement too.

“Hiking, going to the park, getting slushies, doing movies, coloring, and going for walks down the street.”

Since school is right around the corner, Joslyn said she’s looking forward to new math and science classes in her freshman year.

She’s always ready to learn and pick up new skills. She's even learning sign language right now.

Joslyn told FOX 17 that she is looking forward to finding a Mom and Dad to share all of her experiences with.

“Go shopping together,” she said, “Like go out to eat together for family dinners and holidays, have movie nights together, go to the park, so swimming together.”

She would also love a family who helps her with homework and encourages her.

Joslyn likes ice cream, pizza, and burgers like any teenager, but she said she’s branching out.

“I used to hate green beans, but now I like them.”

She is also very confident and honest when asked to describe herself.

She said, “I’m caring, lovable, sweet, amazing, nice, kind, I have a pretty personality in my own ways.”

Joslyn loves animals too, so she would like to be a veterinarian when she grows up, or a tattoo artist.

If you’re interested in learning more about Joslyn or the adoption process, contact Orchard's Children's Services.