Funeral services set for teen killed in Montcalm Co. crash

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Funeral services have been scheduled for a man who was killed in a crash in Montcalm County.

Reece Nice, 18, died Saturday after he lost control of his vehicle on W. Lake Montcalm Road in Howard City and crashed into a tree. An 18-year-old woman was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but was able to get out.

Nice’s funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home located at 13603 Northland Dr. NE in Cedar Springs.