Grand Rapids Catholic Central ready for a tough schedule in opening weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars football team is looking to reload in 2019 after a state semifinals appearance in 2018 in which the team finished 11-2 overall. The Cougars would fall to eventual state champion Edwardsburg in the semifinals, 46-44 in overtime after battling back from a 24-0 deficit.

That's all in the rearview mirror, however, as the Cougars return star wide receiver Jace Williams, who recently landed an offer from Michigan State. Defensively, Catholic Central will return three starters at linebacker, all entering their third season of starting at the position.

The Cougars have will their work cut out for them as they open with River Rouge, a team that has seen the state semifinals for three straight seasons prior to last fall. In week two, they'll welcome in Niles Notre Dame out of the Chicago area, a 6A state semifinalist last season. In week three, a local showdown with Zeeland East, another team that saw the state semifinals last fall.