HopCat debuts new 9 for $9 menu, brunch items

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- HopCat has unveiled a new menu including 9 meals for $9 plus a brunch menu.

HopCat’s original location in downtown Grand Rapids has started serving brunch for the first time in its 11-year history.

Recent kitchen renovations will allow HopCat to join the other restaurants in the HopCat family — including West Michigan locations in Holland, Kalamazoo and at Knapp’s Corner in Grand Rapids — by offering brunch on weekends, along with a list of brunch-specific cocktails that includes French and Aperol Spritzes, Bloody Marys and mimosas.

HopCat will serve brunch alongside its regular menu until 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Here are the new 9 for $9 items:

§ The Monte Cato — HopCat’s take on the Monte Cristo, with sourdough French toast, a creamy brie spread, smokehouse ham and a sunny-style egg.

§ Light Side of the Sun — A brunch salad with arugula, breakfast potatoes and cherry tomatoes, topped with a sunny-style egg.

§ Baked French Toast — Layered brioche French toast with smokehouse ham, brie spread and maple syrup.

§ Egg In the Hole — Featuring a custom blend beef patty, rye bread with an egg baked in, stout caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and hickory-smoked bacon.

§ Salted Caramel Chicken & Waffles — Sugar waffles, crispy thin-on chicken thigh (served Nashville hot or not), salted caramel butter, hickory smoked bacon and maple syrup.

§ California Club — Turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, avocado, muenster, lettuce, tomato and jalapeno mayo on fresh sourdough.

§ Pork Tostadas — Smoked pork, lettuce, corn and bean relish, pico de gallo queso fresco and jalapeno mayo on corn tortillas.

§ Dbl Smash Burger — Two fresh custom-blend burger patties, lettuce, red onion, pickle slices and signature Kitty Island sauce.

The menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday alongside HopCat’s regular options.

