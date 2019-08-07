× Ionia teen pleads no contest in fatal stabbing

IONIA, Mich. — A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the fatal 2017 stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Ionia.

Kyler Bogert, 19, entered the plea Wednesday in the death of Daniel Johnson, who he was accused of stabbing in the neck during a fight. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual conduct from an unrelated May 2017 incident.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors dropped that charge after receiving a report that provided more information on Bogert’s state of mind and mental illness diagnosis. Prosecutors said the manslaughter charge was more appropriate.

Bogert won’t be sentenced for another six to eight weeks, but prosecutors said he will likely receive a sentence equal or less than the 26 months he has already served, meaning he will be on probation.