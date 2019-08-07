Kent County Sheriff’s deputies investigate bear-sighting report in Walker

Posted 10:05 PM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09PM, August 7, 2019

File photo from May 2019: This bear was tranquilized while it was in this tree in the city of Grand Rapids on on May 12, 2019 (Michigan DNR Photo)

WALKER, Mich.  — A bear was spotted on a Grand Rapids golf course in May and captured by the Michigan DNR. Now, Kent County Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 there’s been another bear sighting in a highly-populated area of the county.

The first call came in Tuesday, in the Walker area. Dispatchers said late Wednesday night that “a couple more” calls came in of people spotting a bear in an area roughly along Four Mile Road N.W., west of Alpine Avenue.

Deputies were out looking for the bear beginning sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX 17 dispatched a crew to the area.

In May, a bear was spotted on a Saturday night by a couple on Indian Trails Golf Course in Grand Rapids, on Kalamazoo Avenue at 28th Street. The Michigan DNR was summoned to the scene and cornered the bear in a tree. It was tranquilized the following morning, loaded into a bear trap and taken up to northern Michigan.

 

