Lake Trust Credit Union puts members before money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Banking with a credit union has many benefits, but for those looking for even more, Lake Trust Credit Union is the place to go.

Lake Trust Credit Union not only offers the perks many credit unions offer, but they have a purposeful program that gives money back to local charities.

Their current Home Mortgage Campaign allows members of their bank to give back to their community all while getting the financial assistance they need to buy a house.

When closing a mortgage with Lake Trust, members will receive $250 and they'll make a matching donation to a local charity.

Or there's a Home Equity Loan program where members will get $100, and Lake Trust will match that donation to charity.

This offer runs until the end of Septemeber.

To learn more visit laketrust.org.