Region’s largest magic fest happening now in West Michigan

COLON, Mich. — The midwest’s largest celebration of magic is happening this week in West Michigan.

The 82nd annual Magic Get Together lasts from Wednesday, August 7, until Saturday, August 10. The event has been held in Colon, the magic capital of the world, since 1934.

The event is known as one of the largest magic-oriented gatherings in the country.

B.J. Mallen, a magician and employee at Abbott’s, says, “We only have 1,100 people or so year long. We get just as many magic enthusiasts that come through on these 4 days.”

Every year, Abbotts Magic Shop hosts a long list of family-friendly events for the get together. Street performers, stage shows and lecturers will all be on hand in 2019.

There is also a “dealers room” where guests can purchase magic tricks and chat with visiting magicians. One of those visiting magicians, 87-year-old Bob Little, has been making the annual trip to Colon for over 50 years.

“Magic has changed tremendously. Its not the hobby it used to be,” he says. Little says he has noticed people’s attention move away from magic in recent years to electronic devices.

At any point in the week, you can walk the streets and see magicians “busking” on the sidewalk.

The get together dates back to the 1920’s when two world renowned magicians, Harry Blackstone and Percy Abbott, moved to Colon. Mallen tells FOX 17, “He (Blackstone) was looking for lakefront property to purchase because he likes to fish.”

The two magicians would form Blackstone Magic Company. After a falling out between the two, Abbott would open what would become Abbott’s Magic Shop.

For a full schedule of events and performers, click here.