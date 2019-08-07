Tigers top hitting prospect Riley Greene promoted to West Michigan

TAMPA, FL - JUN 24: 2019 fifth overall pick Riley Greene (21) of the Tigers at bat in his first professional game during the Gulf Coast League (GCL) game between the GCL Blue Jays and the GCL Tigers West on June 24, 2019, at Tigertown Minor League Complex in Lakeland, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Late on Wednesday night, Emily Waldon of the Athletic reported that Tigers top hitting prospect Riley Greene has been promoted to West Michigan. The 18-year old was the fifth overall pick of this year’s MLB Draft. In 125 at bats so far between the Gulf Coast League and short-season Connecticut, Greene is hitting .312 with three home runs and 15 RBI.

