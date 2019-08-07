× Tigers top hitting prospect Riley Greene promoted to West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Late on Wednesday night, Emily Waldon of the Athletic reported that Tigers top hitting prospect Riley Greene has been promoted to West Michigan. The 18-year old was the fifth overall pick of this year’s MLB Draft. In 125 at bats so far between the Gulf Coast League and short-season Connecticut, Greene is hitting .312 with three home runs and 15 RBI.