Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You don't have to be a local to expand your taste palette in West Michigan thanks to Restaurant Week GR.

It's taking place from August 7 through August 18.

More than 70 restaurants will be taking part with specially priced lunches, dinners or both.

Each restaurant will create a special menu highlighting fresh, local ingredients.

There are also several options in pricing ranging from $15 to $25 per person.

Visit restaurantweekgr.com for more information.