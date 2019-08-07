Russo’s International Market to close in September

Posted 2:53 PM, August 7, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A market that has been serving West Michigan for over a century will be closing its doors in the fall.

Russo’s International Market announced Wednesday that it will be closing in September after 114 years in business. The official last day wasn’t immediately announced.

A Facebook post from the business says the store’s owners are retiring and decided to close the store.

“This community has become our family over the years, and we would like to sincerely thank you, your parents, grandparents and friends for your continued patronage,” the post says.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.