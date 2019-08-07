× Russo’s International Market to close in September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A market that has been serving West Michigan for over a century will be closing its doors in the fall.

Russo’s International Market announced Wednesday that it will be closing in September after 114 years in business. The official last day wasn’t immediately announced.

A Facebook post from the business says the store’s owners are retiring and decided to close the store.

“This community has become our family over the years, and we would like to sincerely thank you, your parents, grandparents and friends for your continued patronage,” the post says.