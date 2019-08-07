Sheriff: Man threatens girl with gun, leads to standoff

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A man is facing charges after deputies in Calhoun County says he threatened a woman with a firearm.

Deputies were called to a home near the intersection of Avenue C and N. 16th Street in Springfield around 3:30 a.m. after the woman told them she was being threatened with a gun by a man who was on drugs.

The woman was eventually let out of the home unharmed but the suspect then barricaded himself inside the home and failed to communicate with deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

After a two hour standoff, the suspect was taken into custody. He is facing charges for felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No names have been released.

