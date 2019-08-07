Upcoming events with West Michigan Tourist Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holland Sidewalk Sales

● August 9th & 10th, Downtown Holland

● The Downtown Merchants will bring thousands of great deals outdoors along 8th Street

● Find amazing bargains from Downtown Holland's unique collection of gift shops, clothing boutiques, art galleries, specialty stores, and more

● 9:00am-9:00pm Friday, August 9th and 9:00am-5:00pm Saturday, August 10t

Virtue Cider Midsummer BBQ Benefit for Forever Curious Children’s Museum

● August 16th, 5:00-8:00pm

● Head to Virtue Cider in Fennville for an evening in the shade garden to benefit Forever Curious Children's Museum.

● Enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and coleslaw and fresh fruit salad. Vegan/vegetarian options also available .

● Virtue Cider will pour a selection of crisp ciders.

● Evening includes music and fun activities for the whole family. Tickets are $30 for adults (and kids 13+). Free for kids 12 and under (hot dogs and chips will be served).

● Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com or by contacting info@forevercuriousmuseum.org

55th Annual Danish Festival

● August 15-18th in Greenville

● Event includes parades, arts & crafts fair, performance from Danish Festival Band, children’s events, museum tours and hot-air balloon flights

● Schedule of events at danishfestival.org

West Michigan Photo Contest Voting Now Open

● Over 900 photos were submitted for this year’s West Michigan photo contest and we’ve narrowed it down to the top 50, which are up for public voting

● Check out great photos of West Michigan, and help your favorite win the grand prize of being featured on next year’s West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide Cover! ● Vote on the West Michigan Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/westmichigantourism/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1283469231820568