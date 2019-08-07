Upcoming events with West Michigan Tourist Association

Posted 9:27 AM, August 7, 2019, by

Holland Sidewalk Sales

● August 9th & 10th, Downtown Holland

● The Downtown Merchants will bring thousands of great deals outdoors along 8th Street

● Find amazing bargains from Downtown Holland's unique collection of gift shops, clothing boutiques, art galleries, specialty stores, and more

● 9:00am-9:00pm Friday, August 9th and 9:00am-5:00pm Saturday, August 10t

Virtue Cider Midsummer BBQ Benefit for Forever Curious Children’s Museum

● August 16th, 5:00-8:00pm

● Head to Virtue Cider in Fennville for an evening in the shade garden to benefit Forever Curious Children's Museum.

● Enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and coleslaw and fresh fruit salad. Vegan/vegetarian options also available .

● Virtue Cider will pour a selection of crisp ciders.

● Evening includes music and fun activities for the whole family. Tickets are $30 for adults (and kids 13+). Free for kids 12 and under (hot dogs and chips will be served).

● Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com or by contacting info@forevercuriousmuseum.org

55th Annual Danish Festival

● August 15-18th in Greenville

● Event includes parades, arts & crafts fair, performance from Danish Festival Band, children’s events, museum tours and hot-air balloon flights

● Schedule of events at danishfestival.org

West Michigan Photo Contest Voting Now Open

● Over 900 photos were submitted for this year’s West Michigan photo contest and we’ve narrowed it down to the top 50, which are up for public voting

● Check out great photos of West Michigan, and help your favorite win the grand prize of being featured on next year’s West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide Cover! ● Vote on the West Michigan Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/westmichigantourism/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1283469231820568

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.