Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan family is waking up relieved after police found their daughter, 5 days after running away to Rode Island with a man she met on Instagram.

15-year-old Gracie Hewartson, of Wayland, was found by police just yesterday and the family says the professional pedophile who took her, is now behind bars facing multiple charges.

This incident serves as a reality check for parents whose kids use the popular social media app.

We we're joined in studio by Christy Buck with the Mental Health Foundation to talk about the ways to protect kids from online predators.