× ArtPrize Project 1 announces opening day events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – ArtPrize Project 1 starts in about a month and organizers have released details of opening day.

Project 1 will run September 7 to October 27. The event is the first biennial event from ArtPrize. The event will feature six artists displaying projects on one theme: Crossed Lines.

The opening launch of Project 1 will be at Noon on September 7 at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids. The event will be headlined by BANDALOOP, a “vertical performance” group, along with the Grand Rapids Ballet, GVSU Music and Dance, Grand Rapids Public Schools and more.

Starting at 2:00 p.m. on September 7, activities will kick off in Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 900 Fuller SE. The headlining performance will be from cellist Jordan Hamilton with a performance of experimental hip-hop, folk, soul and classical music.

Later that evening at 6:00 p.m. at Tanglefoot, 314 Straight NW, London’s Drag Syndrome, will make their first U.S. performance.

For more on Project 1, click here.