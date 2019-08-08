Athletes, it’s time to sign up for the MI Titanium triathlon

Posted 11:20 AM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, August 8, 2019

Some of the most amazing athletes from around the country will make their way to West Michigan on Sunday, Aug. 18 to compete in the Michigan Titanium. For the first time ever, this race has been selected by the USAT to host the Ultra-Distance (Full) National Championship!

So what exactly does this race entail? Put it this way, organizers say there are no other events with this caliber in the state! Top athletes from around the country are taking notice, too.

Full Tri – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

Full Relay – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

Full Aquabike – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike

Full Duathlon – 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

 

Half Tri – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Half Relay – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Half Aquabike – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike

Half Duathlon – 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

 

Olympic Tri – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Olympic Relay – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Olympic Aquabike – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike

Olympic Duathlon – 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Everything actually kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9a.m. with a Kids Triathlon in Versluis Park in Plainfield Twp. followed by a packed day of informational meetings and more for athletes. On Sunday, the big event gets underway with the swim at 8a.m.

Volunteers are still needed!! To learn more about those opportunities and all the details regarding the 2019 Michigan Titanium, be sure to visit www.mititanium.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.