Athletes, it’s time to sign up for the MI Titanium triathlon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of the most amazing athletes from around the country will make their way to West Michigan on Sunday, Aug. 18 to compete in the Michigan Titanium. For the first time ever, this race has been selected by the USAT to host the Ultra-Distance (Full) National Championship!

So what exactly does this race entail? Put it this way, organizers say there are no other events with this caliber in the state! Top athletes from around the country are taking notice, too.

Full Tri – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

Full Relay – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

Full Aquabike – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike

Full Duathlon – 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

Half Tri – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Half Relay – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Half Aquabike – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike

Half Duathlon – 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Olympic Tri – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Olympic Relay – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Olympic Aquabike – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike

Olympic Duathlon – 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Everything actually kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9a.m. with a Kids Triathlon in Versluis Park in Plainfield Twp. followed by a packed day of informational meetings and more for athletes. On Sunday, the big event gets underway with the swim at 8a.m.

Volunteers are still needed!! To learn more about those opportunities and all the details regarding the 2019 Michigan Titanium, be sure to visit www.mititanium.com