Authorities investigating repeated damage to flag at park

Posted 5:27 PM, August 8, 2019, by

A flag pole was damaged at Bromley Park in Morton Township, Mich.

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an American flag was damaged at a park.

Authorities said the flag and rigging ropes at Bromley Park have been damaged four times in the last year. Last week, the flag was taken down, cut into pieces and thrown into a creek.

Anyone with information on the people involved in the repeated incidents is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.