Authorities investigating repeated damage to flag at park

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an American flag was damaged at a park.

Authorities said the flag and rigging ropes at Bromley Park have been damaged four times in the last year. Last week, the flag was taken down, cut into pieces and thrown into a creek.

Anyone with information on the people involved in the repeated incidents is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.