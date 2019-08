BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Benton Township man died a couple days after being hit by a vehicle in Benton Township.

The crash happened at 11 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Napier and Columbus avenues.

Police say 53-year-old David Snyder was walking west in the eastbound lanes on Napier Avenue when he was hit by an SUV, causing injuries to his head and breaking his leg.

He was air lifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he died on Wednesday.