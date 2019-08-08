Michigan government boosting environmental sustainability

Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State government in Michigan is stepping up efforts to boost environmental sustainability by using energy saving efforts at prisons, converting state parks and fish hatcheries to renewable energy, and taking other steps.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the kickoff of the effort Thursday.

Whitmer has directed departments to implement more sustainable practices in state buildings and reduce energy usage where possible. And a pilot program has started to conduct energy audits in the departments of Corrections, Health and Human Services, Natural Resources, and Transportation.

The state Department of Corrections is moving toward “green prisons,” with solar panels and energy saving measures planned at its St. Louis Correctional Facility.

Meanwhile, a pilot program in the Department of Natural Resources is planned at Seven Lakes State Park and Oden Fish Hatchery.

