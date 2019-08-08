Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A city slicking bear has people on edge in Kent County. Residents were reporting bear sightings in Comstock Park.

The bear was last seen behind Ulta Beauty off Four Mile Road, West of Alpine. The bear still hasnt' been found. Kent County dispatchers say they stopped searching around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday night.

If you see the bear, be sure to call the authorities.

2. After more than 100 years serving the Grand Rapids community, Russo's International Market will be closing.

The owners, Phil and Dave Russo, say they just want to retire and relax. They shared the news on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Saying thanks to everyone who's supported their business over the years.

A closing date has yet to be announced, but their last day should happen sometime in September.

3. The biggest magic festival in the Midwest is currently underway in West Michigan.

ORganized by Abbott's Magic Shop, the 82nd annual Magic Gets Together is happening in the village of Colon.

Hundreds of magicians and thousands of magic fans have been making the trip since two world-renowned magicians moved to Colon in the 1920s.

Harry Blackstone and Percy Abbott would go on to open what is now Abbott's Magic Shop, and then later began the annual get together.

There will be plenty of performances now through Saturday, go to magicgettogether.com for a complete show schedule.

4. How'd you like to earn $1,000for eating and talking about bacon? Farmer Boys is on a mission searching for the perfect Bacon Intern.

The company is taking to Instagram saying they need the right candidate to eat their menu items featuring the crispy treat.

Farmer Boys says the intern will get $1,000 for a day's worth of showing down.

Bacon fanatics can apply by posting a picture or video explaining why they're the perfect fit for the job.

People have until August 20 to post with #FarmerBoysBaconIntern and tag Farmer Boys Food on social media.

5. It's International Cat Day! The day to honor the feline pet that always has us perplexed and never lets us round them up, but still returns lots of love on their own terms.

Head to Facebook and show us your furry felines!