Muskegon officer on leave over KKK item found

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon police officer is on administrative leave after a Facebook post accused him of having items associated with a white supremacy group.
The department is opening an internal investigation into the post and has placed the officer on leave.
City manager Frank Peterson identified the officer as Charles Anderson, who was hired 20 years ago.
Rob and Reyna Mathis saw an application for citizenship to the KKK hanging in Anderson's home. The Mathis family had been touring his home, which is currently listed for sale. They saw a Muskegon police officer jacket hanging when they walked into the home, as well as photos indicating an officer lived there.
"In the bedroom, right across ... there was a plaque right up there," said Rob Mathis. "So being nosy, I walked over there and it was an application for the KKK. I said, 'oh no.' I told my son, 'don't touch nothing.'"
Rob Mathis immediately left the home and waited for his wife outside.
"I'm outside. I'm trying to calm myself down because I was touching those door knobs," he said. "I'm just sickened by even being in this house."
He posted the experience on social media. Through the post, he discovered the home belongs to Anderson.
"I think he should lose his job," Rob Mathis said. "There is no way a person who is racist should police the public. Muskegon is a very diverse community."
Peterson said the department puts all recruits through a lengthy background check and performs physiological testing before hiring. He couldn't clarify what measures the department used before hiring Anderson because it happened well before he started.
Anderson told FOX 17 he didn't want to comment on the matter.
In 2009, Anderson was cleared of wrongdoing for shooting and killing Julius Johnson during a chase in Muskegon.
Investigators said Anderson used all available forms of non-lethal force during a physical struggle before firing the single shot that killed Johnson.
15 comments
Pst
Need to reopen the murder case
George
” oww…I touched his door knob” What a tool!
But yeah, Muskegon is a very diverse community, it has the crime rate to prove it.
Jasper Richard Cross
I said in a post that this cop was the klan when he shot JuJu and they took my post down. Funny, I think you all new who he was.
Justice league
He needs to be FIRED HE IS RACIST AND JUSTICE NEED TO BE SERVE WITH HIM. HE THE OFFICER WHO KILLED THAT MAN JUJU.. HE LIED AND SAID JUJU WAS FIGHTING HIM IN REALITY HE SHOT THAT MAN CAUSE HE WAS BLACK .. #Facts
Common cents
Try english and proper grammar.
tiredofthecrapola
Thank you. You want people to take you seriously, don’t post like you’re some punk ghetto thug who can’t put a sentence together.
tiredofthecrapola
So now you can lose your job if someone goes through your house, sees something that “offends” them, and posts it on Facebook? How does anyone know he didn’t just see this somewhere, copy it & paste it, saying it was in the house. This reeks of reverse racism, because they wanted to get back at this guy “By any means necessary.” Smh.
Tim
I’m all for privacy; but this is something that is immediately disqualifying from a job such as a police officer. As to whether or not this should have been reported when based on hearsay, that is another matter.
Who Cares
A couple of things.
First, an application for the KKK should offend everyone, especially when it is a police officers application.
Second, pretty sure the officer is an idiot for leaving something like that around when we knows people are looking at his house.
Third, you, like the officer are also an idiot!!!
J.B.
“”I’m outside. I’m trying to calm myself down because I was touching those door knobs,”
Now who sounds like racist?
rg
But no one is offended that Democrat Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia was a high-ranking member of the Ku Klux Klan. The Democratic party started the KKK in 1866.They opposed the Republicans, who wanted to give social justice and equality to blacks.
Rj
Why do so many minority’s in this country continue to vote for the party of the slave master ? The Demorat party is the KKK and has always been just ask Hillary and why her mentor was a grand dragon of the KKK Robert Byrd.
Wowsa
A plague hanging on the wall is an active application?
Bill
Bye Bye officer Anderson… I love old memorabilia, even confederate flags, but why would you hang a plaque that is tied to the KKK in your house? And you are a public safety officer to make matters worse. I dont know the officer whether he is a racist or not but that in bad taste especially knowing you have people touring your house. I can’t imagine going to buy a house and seeing Nazi flags and Hitler picture on the wall.
tired of the crapola
Again, there is no proof that the offending application is actually hanging in this person’s house. The only proof anyone has is someone who went through someone’s house, supposedly saw this, and posted it on FACEBOOK, rather than to report it to police. Granted, it would take a real moron to leave something like this hanging in a home that others will be going through. I’m not buying this – the fact that it could easily have been copied and pasted, because the person going through the house knew who owned the house, and admittedly friends with the person that had been killed by the homeowner.