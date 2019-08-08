New fitness group SweatNET GR celebrates summer launch 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Thursday evening a new fitness group called SweatNET GR is launching!

The group is holding a launch party at 6:30 p.m. at Paddock Place.

The night will feature one hour of empowering yoga flow led by instructor Krista Derby & the opportunity to try out new dropsound (aka silent disco) headphones.

For more information on the event, click here.

Additionally, by becoming a SweatNET GR member you can attend group fitness events like their launch party year round. Group events include blue bridge barre, rooftop yoga, and boxing.

You can also receive discounts at local health food shops.

To receive a discount on your SweatNET sign up today use the code FOX17 at this link.

 

