New Indian restaurant coming to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Downtown Grand Rapids will soon be getting a new Indian restaurant.

Pind Indian Cuisine has signed a five-year-lease to fill the 4,500 square foot space at 241 W. Fulton Street. The location is a former Russo’s Market and also former Bagger Daves.

The owner and operator of Pind says the restaurant will serve authentic Indian food with ingredients made from scratch. They will offer tandoori, biryani and malai kofta, and other dishes in a fine dining setting. There will also be outdoor seating. The restaurant will have a buffet as well and be open for lunch and dinner.

The owner currently has two other restaurants in Virginia.

The restaurant is expected to open in the next few weeks.