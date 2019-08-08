Otsego seeks another trip to the playoffs after 2018 success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTSEGO, Mich -- Otsego is a team to watch this fall and by our count, the Bulldogs will return six players who were two-way starters on last season's playoff team. Runningback and safety Peyton Bohl is one of those returners while the Bulldogs will return some experience in the trenches with left guard and defensive tackle Nate Barwegen returning.

The Bulldogs will once again have their work cut out for them, however, in the Wolverine Conference with state champion Edwardsburg in week two, Paw Paw in week five and Plainwell in week seven. After the program's best season since 2013, the Bulldogs will look to continue that moment this fall.