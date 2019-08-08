Police investigating home invasion, shooting in Berrien Co.

Posted 4:42 PM, August 8, 2019

BRIDGMAN, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion in Berrien County.

The incident happened around midnight July 30 at a home on Evergreen Drive south of Lake Street in Bridgman.

Police said a 33-year-old Bridgman man was shot in the leg while trying to force his way into the home, which is owned by an acquaintance.

Investigators said the wife of the man who was shot was inside the house during the incident. The homeowner told officers he was punched in the head while confronting the intruder, and the gun went off during an altercation after that.

The 33-year-old is at an area hospital, and his injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting appears to be a result of a domestic situation.

