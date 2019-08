GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding the man who allegedly set up a camera to record in a public bathroom last month.

Grand Rapids Police say that the man apparently started the recording while he was still in the frame, capturing his picture. Police do not say where the camera was found.

Anyone with information on who he is should call police at 616-456-3982 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.